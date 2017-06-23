Gateshead sign former Newport County full-back Scott Barrow

Scott Barrow
Versatile Scott Barrow (left) is also able to play in midfield

Gateshead have signed full-back Scott Barrow from Southern Premier League club Merthyr Town on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old former Wales non-league international previously made 38 appearances for Newport County in the 2015-16 season.

Gateshead boss Neil Aspin tried to sign him when he was in charge at Halifax.

"He's now got the chance to come back into professional football. He has the hunger to do well and is a proven player at this level," said Aspin.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girs playing football

Girls Football Festival
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired