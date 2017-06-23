Wrexham sign midfielder Marcus Kelly from Forest Green Rovers

From the section

Marcus Kelly made over 100 appearances for Forest Green Rovers

Wrexham have signed midfielder Marcus Kelly on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old England C international spent the past four years at Forest Green Rovers, who were promoted to League Two.

Kelly began his career at Rushden & Diamonds and has had spells at Oxford United, Kettering Town, Mansfield Town and Tamworth.

He is Wrexham manager Dean Keates' ninth summer signing as Wrexham bid for promotion after a decade in non-league.

