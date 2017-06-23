Wrexham sign midfielder Marcus Kelly from Forest Green Rovers

Marcus Kelly
Marcus Kelly made over 100 appearances for Forest Green Rovers

Wrexham have signed midfielder Marcus Kelly on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old England C international spent the past four years at Forest Green Rovers, who were promoted to League Two.

Kelly began his career at Rushden & Diamonds and has had spells at Oxford United, Kettering Town, Mansfield Town and Tamworth.

He is Wrexham manager Dean Keates' ninth summer signing as Wrexham bid for promotion after a decade in non-league.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girs playing football

Girls Football Festival
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired