Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty in talks with Hearts

Hearts are in talks with the former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty about a move to Tynecastle.

The Northern Ireland international was in Edinburgh on Friday afternoon to meet the club's management.

The 6ft 3in forward left Rangers in June 2012 for Swiss outfit Sion before moving to Palermo and then Norwich, who loaned him to Rizespor and then Birmingham City.

The 29-year-old was released by Norwich City at the end of last season.