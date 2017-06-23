Frank de Boer could take Crystal Palace to Europa League, says brother

Frank de Boer won 112 caps for the Netherlands and played for Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray and Rangers

Frank de Boer could help Crystal Palace to the Europa League if he takes charge at Selhurst Park, says brother Ronald.

The club are close to appointing the former Ajax and Inter Milan boss, 47, to succeed Sam Allardyce, who led Palace to 14th in the Premier League in May following a relegation battle.

"The Champions League is not realistic but with good organisation you can stay in the middle," De Boer said.

"With a great season, maybe you could sneak European football."

Between 2010 and 2016, De Boer coached Ajax, winning the Eredivisie for four consecutive seasons between 2011 and 2015.

But the former Netherlands international has been out of work since he was sacked by Inter Milan in November 2016 after only 85 days in charge.

"It's always been one of his desires to come to the Premier League," added Ronald.

"It's the biggest league in the world - not necessarily the best - but the most exciting for sure. Frank wants to be part of that and hopefully he gets that opportunity with Crystal Palace.

"As it stands now, I know that both sides want to go with each other but there are just little things to discuss."

What happened at Inter?

Frank de Boer became Inter Milan's eighth manager since their treble winning season of 2010

De Boer was appointed as Inter boss two weeks before the start of the 2015-16 season after Roberto Mancini left by mutual consent.

He had never previously coached or played in Italy and led Inter to just four league wins in his opening 11 games, leaving them 12th in the Serie A table.

"Falling down on your face sometimes helps you to move forward," said his brother.

"It's so difficult to step into a team who are not at all fit and have an average age of 28, just two weeks before the start of the season. It is very difficult to change the philosophy.

"But he learned he needs a good pre-season to get a proper idea of what his squad is about.

"He is more than capable of doing well with any team and also with Crystal Palace if he decides to sign with them."