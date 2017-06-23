Danny Ward: Cardiff City sign striker from Rotherham United

Danny Ward started his career with Bolton Wanderers

Cardiff City have signed striker Danny Ward from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year old has signed a three-year deal and becomes Cardiff's fifth signing of the summer.

Ward scored 12 goals for Rotherham last season and played under Neil Warnock in 2016 when the Cardiff manager was in charge at the New York Stadium.

"I've worked with Danny and I know what he's about... either scoring goals or making them," Warnock said.

"He played wide left, right, in the hole, up front; Danny's a crowd-pleaser with very good energy levels, but I also think there's a lot more to come from him.

"I've been chasing Danny since Christmas and I think we've finally got him now for an excellent price.

"Danny knows what I want and this is a great opportunity for him."

Ward, who has also played for Huddersfield Town, says he is excited to play at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"I'm really glad to get everything sorted before pre-season starts and looking forward to getting going," Ward said.

"I've played at Cardiff City Stadium a few times and always enjoy it; it's a lovely place to play. Hopefully we can fill it up in the new season and really get going.

"The gaffer and his team really turned things round at Rotherham when they came in and I loved playing for them. I'm looking forward to it again at my new club."

The Bluebirds have also signed goalkeepers Lee Camp and Neil Etheridge this summer on free transfers as well as Scotland defender Callum Paterson and winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

