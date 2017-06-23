Welsh Premier League: Barry Town United and Prestatyn Town start with home games
Newly promoted Barry Town United and Prestatyn Town will begin the 2017-18 Welsh Premier League season with home games.
Cymru Alliance champions Prestatyn host last season's WPL runners-up Connah's Quay Nomads on Friday, 11 August.
Barry, Welsh Football League Division One champions, face Aberystwyth Town in their first WPL game for 13 years.
Champions New Saints begin the defence of their title at Bangor City on Saturday, 12 August.
Welsh Premier League opening weekend
Friday, 11 August
Bala Town v Newtown
Bangor City v New Saints
Prestatyn Town v Connah's Quay Nomads
Saturday 12 August
Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met
Llandudno v Carmarthen Town
Sunday, 13 August
Barry Town United v Aberystwyth Town