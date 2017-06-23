Welsh Premier League: Barry Town United and Prestatyn Town start with home games

From the section

Newly promoted Barry Town United and Prestatyn Town will begin the 2017-18 Welsh Premier League season with home games.

Cymru Alliance champions Prestatyn host last season's WPL runners-up Connah's Quay Nomads on Friday, 11 August.

Barry, Welsh Football League Division One champions, face Aberystwyth Town in their first WPL game for 13 years.

Champions New Saints begin the defence of their title at Bangor City on Saturday, 12 August.

Welsh Premier League opening weekend

Friday, 11 August

Bala Town v Newtown

Bangor City v New Saints

Prestatyn Town v Connah's Quay Nomads

Saturday 12 August

Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met

Llandudno v Carmarthen Town

Sunday, 13 August

Barry Town United v Aberystwyth Town