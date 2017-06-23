Irish Premiership: Linfield to start title defence against Carrick

Linfield celebrate winning the Gibson Cup in April after a thrilling title tussle with Crusaders
Linfield will begin their bid to retain the Irish Premiership title with a Windsor Park game against Carrick Rangers on Saturday, 12 August.

Warrenpoint Town made a immediate return to the top flight and they will take on Glenavon at Milltown.

Premiership runners-up Crusaders visit Ballymena United while third-placed Coleraine are away against Dungannon.

Glentoran make the long trip to face Ballinamallard United and Cliftonville will take on Ards at Solitude.

Linfield pipped Crusaders to the the title last season and the Belfast teams are expected to challenge again for Premiership glory.

The first league showdown between the Blues and Crues will take place at Seaview on 2 September.

Glentoran will have home advantage for the traditional Boxing Day clash clash against old rivals Linfield.

Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 12 August (15:00 BST)
Ballinamallard UtdvGlentoran
Ballymena UtdvCrusaders
CliftonvillevArds
Dungannon SwiftsvColeraine
LinfieldvCarrick Rangers
Warrenpoint TownvGlenavon

