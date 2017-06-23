Mark Gillespie: Walsall sign former Carlisle goalkeeper on two-year deal

Mark Gillespie
Mark Gillespie had been with Carlisle United from the age of 16

Walsall have signed goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a two-year contract from Carlisle United on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has been with Carlisle since 2008, making 160 appearances for the club and turned down a new deal to join the Saddlers.

"We knew he was after a new challenge. He can come in and be a dominant number one for us," Walsall manager Jon Witney told the club website.

Gillespie added: "It's a new chapter for me that I can't wait to start."

