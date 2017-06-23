Ghana's Samuel Inkoom given one-year ban over agent debt

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom
Samuel Inkoom has been part of the Ghana squad at the last two World Cups in South Africa and Brazil

Fifa has handed Ghana international Samuel Inkoom a one-year ban from all football-related activity over money he owes a former agent.

The ban will be lifted earlier if the defender pays the total outstanding amount he owes to Andy Evans.

In December 2014, the Disciplinary Committee of world football's governing body ordered Inkoom to pay Evans and fined him.

Inkoom, who currently plays in Bulgaria, failed with an appeal against the decision that he took to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

After the 28-year-old failed to pay him by the deadline set by Fifa, Evans requested the implementation of the one-year ban.

"The relevant parties, including the Bulgarian Football Union, which has been requested to implement said ban, have been informed accordingly," a Fifa statement read.

Inkoom helped Ghana win the world and continental under-20 titles in 2009 which earned him a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

