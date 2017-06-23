Cameroon coach Hugo Broos is desperate to find a striker

Hugo Broos lead Cameroon to the Africa Cup of Nations title but has struggled to find a clinical striker

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos admits his side are lacking a clinical striker as the Indomitable Lions struggle to score at the Confederations Cup.

The African champions missed several chances to beat Australia as they were held to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Porto's Vincent Aboubakar was guilty of failing to capitalise on more than one opportunity to score.

"If you have one [striker] in mind, please tell me his name and I'll go straight away and see him," Broos said.

"We're searching, we're searching, we're searching and we keep on searching but you have to be able to find one. Someone who scores goals.

"Yes, it's very easy to say you haven't got players who score (but) you have to find them.

"You should know as someone from Cameroon that Cameroonian football is not as rich (in strikers) at the moment."

Cameroon failed to score in their opening match at the tournament in Russia as they lost 2-0 to Copa America winners Chile.

The results mean the Indomitable Lions must win their final group match against world champions Germany on Sunday to have any chance at all of progressing.

Defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui was the top scorer for Cameroon as they won the Africa Cup of Nations in January, he scored two of the team's seven goals in Gabon.

Despite a lack of finishing prowess Broos insists his side are making progress.

"A year ago we didn't even have a team. Today you have a team that won the Africa Cup of Nations and that's progress," the Belgian coach added.

"You should not think that winning the Africa Cup of Nations means that you can win the Confederations Cup and next year the World Cup.

That's not how it works. Let this team grow, let it get some experience and if tomorrow I can find someone who scores goals with his eyes closed, he'll be in my team."

Cameroon face crucial back-to-back games against Nigeria in 2018 World Cup qualifying at end of August and early September.

Nigeria top Group B with six points after two matches while Cameroon have just two, with only the pool winners qualifying for the World Cup in Russia next year.