Morocco international Walid Azaro snubs Europe for Al Ahly

Morocco international Walid Azaro will begin training with Egypt's Al Ahly next week

Morocco international Walid Azaro says he turned down offers from Europe in order to join Egypt's Al Ahly.

The 22-year-old feels the eight-time continental champions are the 'biggest' club in Africa.

The striker has joined on a four-year deal for $1.4 million from Moroccan side Difaa El Jadida.

"Even the national team coach Herve Renard tried to persuade me to choose France," Azaro said at his unveiling on Thursday.

"I know that Mohamed Aboutrika was one of the club's best ever players and I hope that I can emulate him."

"I can assure the Al Ahly fans that I am happy to be here and that I will do my best to help the club to more titles.

Azaro becomes the first Moroccan international to move to Egypt since Abdessalam Benjelloun spent a season at Ismaili in 2010.

Moroccan under-23 player Omar Najdi spent two stints with Misr Lel-Makkasa firstly for a season from 2011 and again between 2014 and 2016.