Belfast stages draw for Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship
- From the section Football
Belfast's City Hall was the venue for the draw for the Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship.
Hosts Northern Ireland are in Group A with Germany, Scotland and Spain.
The teams in Group B are Italy, Netherlands, France and England.
