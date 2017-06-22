Ben Whiteman: Doncaster Rovers sign Sheffield United midfielder on loan

Ben Whiteman made his Sheffield United debut aged 18

Doncaster Rovers have signed Sheffield United midfielder Ben Whiteman in a six-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old ended last season on loan with League Two side Mansfield, scoring seven goals in 23 appearances.

"The manager explained to me how he wanted to play next season and I was really interested, playing against his side last season really impressed me," he told the Rovers website.

"It's my job now to impress in training and earn my place in the team."

