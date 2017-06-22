Cameroon's hopes dented by Australia draw

Cameroon players celebrate Andre Zambo's opening goal against Australia

Cameroon's hopes of progressing to the next stage of the Confederations Cup in Russia were dented by a 1-1 draw with Australia on Thursday.

The Indomitable Lions took the lead at the end of the first half when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored his first international goal.

Australia's captain Mark Milligan equalised from the penalty spot in the 60th minute after Alex Gersbach was brought down inside the box.

The draw makes it very unlikely that the African champions will progress to the next round.

They face Germany in their final group game in Sochi on Sunday while Australia play Chile at the same time in Moscow.

The Cameroonians have to beat the reigning world champions and hope other results go their way.