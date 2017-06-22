League of Ireland: Kenny Shiels labels Cork a 'long ball' team

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels

League of Ireland Premier Division Venue: Maginn Park Date: Friday, 23 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle, score updates & report on the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has praised League of Ireland leaders Cork City ahead of Friday's league clash but says they are a 'long ball' team.

Unbeaten Cork are 24 points ahead of the Candystripes, who dropped to fifth place with last week's defeat at Bray.

"They play long and win second balls. That's not a criticism, it's a fact.

"They are strong and physical and are a team that's not coached to play, they are a trained team and will fight for second balls," stated Shiels.

Derry are sweating on the fitness of striker Rory Patterson for the visit of the leaders but otherwise are at full strength.

Their 11-match unbeaten run came to an end last week with a 3-2 loss at Bray Wanderers, and Shiels expects a positive response against a Cork team who will pose many challenges for his side.

"We play football in every part of the pitch, because that's what the game was created for - they don't," said Shiels.

"They don't play football right through the channels but they deserve so much credit for what they've done.

"They have a blend, players who can fight, and four or five technical players on top of that.

"If our quality is not as good as theirs we will take it on the chin and move on, but I'm very confident you will see a committed performance, full of work ethic and desire."