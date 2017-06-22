Draw made for Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship

Hosts Northern Ireland will play Germany, Scotland and Spain in the Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship.

England's opponents in the tournament which runs from 8-20 August will be Italy, Netherlands and holders France.

The draw was made on Thursday at a ceremony staged at the City Hall in Belfast.

The matches will be played at Ballymena Showgrounds, Portadown's Shamrock Park, Mourneview Park in Lurgan and National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Northern Ireland are playing in the final stages of the tournament for the first time.

The group winners and runners-up will face each other in the semi-finals at Windsor Park.

"Taking on Spain, who were finalists last year, in the first game will be a great occasion. They are a superb team from a top footballing country," said Northern Ireland coach Alfie Wylie.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our girls to test themselves against the best teams in Europe."

Group A
Northern Ireland, Germany, Scotland, Spain
Group B
Italy, Netherlands, France, England
Tuesday, 8 August
ScotlandvGermanyWindsor Park 15:00
ItalyvEnglandLurgan 15:00
FrancevNetherlandsBallymena 15:00
Northern IrelandvSpainBelfast 19:00
Friday, 11 August
ItalyvFranceBelfast 15:00
GermanyvSpainPortadown 15:00
NetherlandsvEnglandBelfast 19:00
Northern IrelandvScotlandLurgan 19:00
Monday, 14 August
NetherlandsvItalyPortadown 15:00
EnglandvFranceBallymena 15:00
SpainvScotlandLurgan 19:00
GermanyvNorthern IrelandBallymena 19:00

