Draw made for Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship
Hosts Northern Ireland will play Germany, Scotland and Spain in the Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship.
England's opponents in the tournament which runs from 8-20 August will be Italy, Netherlands and holders France.
The draw was made on Thursday at a ceremony staged at the City Hall in Belfast.
The matches will be played at Ballymena Showgrounds, Portadown's Shamrock Park, Mourneview Park in Lurgan and National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.
Northern Ireland are playing in the final stages of the tournament for the first time.
The group winners and runners-up will face each other in the semi-finals at Windsor Park.
"Taking on Spain, who were finalists last year, in the first game will be a great occasion. They are a superb team from a top footballing country," said Northern Ireland coach Alfie Wylie.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for our girls to test themselves against the best teams in Europe."
|Group A
|Northern Ireland, Germany, Scotland, Spain
|Group B
|Italy, Netherlands, France, England
|Tuesday, 8 August
|Scotland
|v
|Germany
|Windsor Park 15:00
|Italy
|v
|England
|Lurgan 15:00
|France
|v
|Netherlands
|Ballymena 15:00
|Northern Ireland
|v
|Spain
|Belfast 19:00
|Friday, 11 August
|Italy
|v
|France
|Belfast 15:00
|Germany
|v
|Spain
|Portadown 15:00
|Netherlands
|v
|England
|Belfast 19:00
|Northern Ireland
|v
|Scotland
|Lurgan 19:00
|Monday, 14 August
|Netherlands
|v
|Italy
|Portadown 15:00
|England
|v
|France
|Ballymena 15:00
|Spain
|v
|Scotland
|Lurgan 19:00
|Germany
|v
|Northern Ireland
|Ballymena 19:00