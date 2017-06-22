Matz Sels: Newcastle goalkeeper joins Anderlecht on loan

Sels
Matz Sels is 12 months into a five-year deal at Newcastle

Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels has joined Belgian champions Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old joined the Magpies for £5m from Gent last summer, but only played nine times in the league as they were promoted from the Championship.

He started the campaign as Rafael Benitez's first-choice keeper, but was replaced by Karl Darlow in September.

Benitez can also choose from fit-again Rob Elliot, Tim Krul and England Under-20s goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

