Zambia U20 star Mwepu joins Austria's Salzburg

Enock Mwepu has signed a five-year deal in Austria

Enock Mwepu, one Zambia's star performers at the recent Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, has joined Austrian top flight club Redbull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old midfielder inked a five-year deal and has been loaned out to Salzburg's feeder club FC Liefering who play in Austria's second tier.

Mwepu - a key member of the Young Chipolopolo side that won the Under-20 Africa Cup in March - moves to Austria from Zambia's first division side Kafue Celtics.

"I'm so happy that my dream of playing in Europe has become a reality," Mwepu told BBC Africa Sport on Thursday.

"I know this league will give me experience and it will help me in so many ways.

"The tempo of my game will definitely go up and most importantly, I will have game time."

Nicknamed "Computer", Mwepu was outstanding as Zambia reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Korea.

His goal in the 4-2 win over Iran was included in the tournament's top 10.

"I define discipline as the distance between dreams and reality," he opined.

"I had a dream to pursue and today it has become a reality."

Mwepu joins compatriot Patson Daka who also signed for Salzburg in January before being sent out to Liefering.