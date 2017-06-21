Fifa probes Martin O'Neill and James McClean over referee comments

Martin O'Neill took over as Republic of Ireland manager in November 2013

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill and winger James McClean are facing punishment from Fifa over their criticism of the referee following their World Cup qualifier with Austria.

Spanish official David Fernandez Borbalan ruled out a late Shane Duffy winner and waved away penalty appeals.

The 11 June game at the Aviva Stadium finished 1-1.

Fifa has begun disciplinary proceedings and a spokesman told the BBC they are probing remarks made by both men.

As well as ruling out Duffy's header, Borbalan also decided against giving the Republic a penalty when Jon Walters went down under a challenge from Stefan Lainer.

West Brom winger McClean described the referee as "Austria's 12th man" while O'Neill described the Spanish official as being "very poor".

"It should count, the referee should have given the goal," the manager said of Duffy's header.

"I personally think it typified the referee's performance.

"The lineman thinks he has given a goal and he's almost up at the halfway line before he is called back."

It is understood O'Neill and McClean have until Friday to respond to the charges.

The Football Association of Ireland declined to make any comment when contacted on Wednesday.

Fifa stated: "We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened.

"Be informed that two cases were opened: one against James McClean and another one against the coach Martin O'Neill."

A spokesman for the world governing body said there will be no further comment as the matter is ongoing.