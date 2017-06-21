Sunderland takeover bid: Fulwell 73 out of running to buy Championship club

Stadium of Light
Sunderland have been owned by Ellis Short since May 2009

A television production company fronted by Sunderland fans has withdrawn its bid to take over the Championship club.

Supporters Gabe Turner, Ben Turner and Leo Pearlman from Fulwell 73 had shown an interest in buying the club from American Ellis Short.

However, in a statement to Sunderland fanzine ALS they said they have now decided against the move.

"Due to our other TV and film commitments, now isn't the right time for us to get involved," they wrote.

"It's where our hearts are and would demand a huge personal commitment, and we wouldn't want to give anything less than our all to the club."

Another takeover bid, from a German consortium, is still in the running, with Sunderland stating on Friday that they are keen to finalise a sale of the club quickly, with finding a new manager also a priority.

The Black Cats, who face a first season in the Championship since 2007, are without a manager following David Moyes' departure in May.

