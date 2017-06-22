Paul Simpson: England Under-20 boss not ready for club return

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup

England Under-20 World Cup winning boss Paul Simpson says he has no interest in a swift return to club management.

Simpson left his last club management role in 2012, but has been a first-team coach at both Derby and Newcastle.

The 50-year-old only took over as U20s boss in February, but guided the team to glory in South Korea this month.

"I made a conscious decision after I left Stockport that I wasn't going to back into it for a good few years," Simpson told BBC Radio Derby.

"I really enjoyed going back to Derby [as first-team coach] and didn't want to leave. I didn't enjoy my time at Newcastle, but I have really enjoyed the international side of things.

"In a couple of years, maybe, it will be something I look at again, but I am loving the fact we have come away as world champions and am looking forward to a holiday."

Simpson, who has had spells in charge at Rochdale, Carlisle, Preston, Shrewsbury, Stockport and Northwich, said he was "honoured" to have been the man in charge of English football's biggest international success since 1966.

"It's a huge achievement by the players," he added.

"We had a great five weeks away together. It was an incredible experience and a great journey. Hopefully it will help the players to go on and be successful.

"We had been working towards it since February, so to get to the final whistle and know we had done it was a wonderful feeling. It will stay with me for the rest of my life."