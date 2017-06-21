Will Hughes: Watford in talks with £8m Derby midfielder

Will Hughes made his Derby debut at 16 and has scored 12 goals for the club

Watford are in talks with Derby County over an £8m deal for England Under-21 midfielder Will Hughes.

Discussions between the clubs are now at an advanced stage as new Hornets manager Marco Silva shapes his squad for next season.

The 22-year-old is currently away on international duty with England's Under-21 squad at the European Championships in Poland.

He is likely to complete his move once England return from the tournament.

Hughes has made 165 Championship appearances for the Rams and was linked with a move to Liverpool in 2013.

