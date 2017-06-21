BBC Sport - On this day: Ronaldinho's free-kick deceives England's David Seaman
Archive: Ronaldinho's free-kick deceives Seaman
- From the section Football
Ronaldinho breaks English hearts during the 2002 World Cup quarter-final when his free-kick deceives keeper David Seaman to give Brazil a 2-1 win.
