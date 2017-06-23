Scottish Premiership fixtures: Celtic open title defence at home to Hearts

Rangers will host the first Old Firm derby of the season in September

Celtic will begin their title defence at home to Hearts when the 2017-18 Scottish Premiership season kicks off on 5 August.

Rangers travel to Motherwell on the opening day while newly promoted Hibernian host Partick Thistle.

Kilmarnock take on St Johnstone, Aberdeen face Hamilton and Dundee welcome Ross County.

Ibrox will host the first Old Firm derby on 23 September, while Hibs take on Hearts on 25 October at Easter Road.

Celtic were unbeaten domestically last term, picking up their sixth successive title, while Aberdeen finished second for the third year running.

Opening weekend fixtures - 5 August

Celtic v Hearts

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical

Hibernian v Partick Thistle

Motherwell v Rangers

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Dundee v Ross County

Hamilton Academical will host Motherwell in the first Lanarkshire derby of the season on 14 October, while Pedro Caixinha's Rangers welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox the following week.

In the festive fixtures, on 23 December, Celtic take on Aberdeen, Motherwell host Dundee and Kilmarnock face Rangers at Rugby Park. St Johnstone welcome Hearts, Partick Thistle tackle Hamilton and Hibs are playing against Ross County.

Hearts host Hibs in the second Edinburgh derby on 27 December, while Celtic entertain Rangers on 30 December.