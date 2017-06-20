Wigan Athletic: Jake Buxton leaves League One club by mutual consent

Jake Buxton joined Wigan from Derby County after previous spells with Mansfield and Burton

Wigan Athletic defender Jake Buxton has left the club after terminating his contract by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old made 42 appearances last season, but could not save the Latics from relegation to League One.

He was only 12 months into a three-year contract but wanted to be closer to his family in Nottinghamshire.

"He's a great professional who gave 100% to the cause while with us and we respect the fact he has been honest," boss Paul Cook told the club website.