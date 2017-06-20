Football transfer gossip: Walker, Bellerin, Darmian, Ronaldo

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Tottenham want £45m for England defender Kyle Walker, 27, who is a target for Manchester City. (Daily Star)

Arsenal have told Barcelona that defender Hector Bellerin, 22, is not for sale and are confident the Spaniard will stay this summer. (Independent)

And the North London club have opened talks with midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 26, over a contract extension to avoid further uncertainty over his future. (Daily Telegraph)

Juventus have lined up Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, 27, as their preferred replacement for defender Dani Alves, who looks set to leave the Serie A champions. (Goal.com)

Alves, 34, is ready to agree a two-year deal with Manchester City once he resolves his departure from Juventus. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United would be Cristiano Ronaldo's only choice if he opted for a Premier League return, according to the 32-year-old's advisers. (Daily Record)

But Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has described the speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future as "very strange" and says there are no plans to sell the forward. (Talksport)

Swansea City will sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 19, on a one-year loan deal. (Daily Mirror)

And the Welsh outfit have also asked Fenerbahce about the availability of former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, 32. (Daily Mail)

Bojan Krkic may still have a future at Stoke City, says chief executive Tony Scholes. The playmaker, 26, has been linked with various Spanish clubs after a half-season loan to Mainz. (Stoke Sentinel)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola says the 35-year-old striker, who is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of June, has had "many offers from the US and beyond". (Gazzetta dello Sport via Manchester Evening News)

West Ham have begun talks over a new deal with midfielder Pedro Obiang, 25, as they look to fend off interest from Everton, Sevilla and AC Milan. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are planning to loan out 22-year-old centre-back Kurt Zouma this summer as they look to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, 30, and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, 25. (Evening Standard)

West Brom are set to offer defender Jonny Evans, 29, a £100,000-a-week contract, which will make him best paid player in club's history. (Sun)

German goalkeeper Loris Karius, 23, has signalled to Liverpool that he is going nowhere this summer. (Goal.com)

Real Madrid defender Pepe, 34, says he has not made a decision on his future, despite being linked with a summer move to Paris St-Germain. (ESPN FC)

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, 26, is discussing a move to Lyon. (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield boss David Wagner is set to sign Reading's 28-year-old midfielder Danny Williams. (Sun)

Chelsea are close to the signing of Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, 21. (Sport via Daily Star)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that striker Olivier Giroud, 30, remains a key player in his squad. (Evening Standard)

Watford winger Nordin Amrabat, 30, has been linked with a move to La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna. (Watford Observer)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has offered a £25,000 reward to find the 'Essex Spiderman' who broke into his mansion last Sunday. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has shrugged off talk of his future to appear in a Save the Children video for World Refugee Day. (Daily Mirror)

The Bundesliga has announced new kick-off times for the 2017-18 season, including Friday and Monday night games. (Bundesliga)

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has bought a number of horses as he plans to conquer Royal Ascot as well as the Premier League. (Racing Post)

London-born George Saunders is the only English professional currently playing domestic football in South America - and he could find himself wearing the yellow of Colombia at next year's World Cup. (Independent)

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

The best of Tuesday's transfer news

West Brom have resumed talks with Southampton over a £12m deal for 27-year-old striker Jay Rodriguez. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea will enter the race to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, with Liverpool and Manchester City also interested in the 23-year-old England midfielder. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, will not hold Manchester United to ransom over his wage demands to make sure a transfer can go through this summer. (Sun)

West Ham could face a battle from Manchester United for Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30. (Daily Telegraph)