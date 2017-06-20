Antonio Conte: Chelsea confident boss will sign new contract

Antonio Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge

Chelsea are confident manager Antonio Conte will sign a new contract this summer.

The Italian, 47, still has two seasons left on the three-year deal he signed when he joined the club last summer.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are keen to reward Conte for an outstanding debut campaign in which he won the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final.

Despite rumours that he was thinking of a return to Italy, Conte said last month that he wanted to stay in London.

Chelsea are still to make a signing this summer.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a return to the club he left for £28m in 2014, while Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez and Juventus right-back Dani Alves - who is also a target for Manchester City - have been identified as possible targets.

On 9 June, striker Diego Costa said Conte had sent him a text message to say he no longer wanted the Spain striker at the club.