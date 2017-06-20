Mark Allen: Manchester City academy director to become Rangers director of football

Mark Allen will work with Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha (r)

Rangers have named Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as the club's director of football.

The 54-year-old has spent seven years overseeing the Premier League side's youth set-up, and has a full Uefa coaching A licence.

"The time was right for me to look for a fresh challenge and I am joining one of the world's truly great football clubs," Allen said.

"Steeped in history and tradition, I am honoured to join Rangers."

Allen, who begins his new role next month, started his career as a youth player with Swindon Town before moving to San Diego to take up a football scholarship and business and accounting degree.

After returning to the UK, he attained the position of managing director of MTV's broadcast division in London during a 13-year spell with the global music corporation.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson added: "We are delighted Mark has agreed to move to Glasgow and become our new director of football.

"He is a man of vision who has achieved great success with Manchester City's Academy. He has excellent contacts in football but also the business world and he will be a great asset to Rangers.

"We said we would not rush into an appointment as we wanted the right candidate and we feel Mark is the best man for the job. We look forward to working with him closely in the years ahead in what will be an important role at the club."

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristan said: "Mark has made a significant impact at Manchester City over the years, and he leaves us with our best wishes for the future."