Mohamed Salah: Liverpool in talks to sign Roma's former Chelsea winger

Salah (r) could become the most expensive African player ever

Liverpool are closing in on signing Roma and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah for a club record £40m.

The 25-year-old has been a prime target for manager Jurgen Klopp and could join for a fee which would eclipse the £35m the Reds paid for Andy Carroll in 2011.

Talks are ongoing, with Salah excited to play in the Premier League again after an unfulfilling spell at Chelsea.

If the deal exceeds the £34m Liverpool paid for Sadio Mane, Salah will become the most expensive African player ever.

The Egypt international almost joined Liverpool in 2014 but moved to Chelsea from Basle for £11m.

After only six Premier League starts, he had successful loan spells away from Chelsea at Fiorentina and then Roma, before making the latter a permanent move for about £15m last summer.

But the Reds are now close to agreeing the transfer of Salah, who could sign a four-year deal.

Salah was a key figure as Roma finished second in Serie A last season, scoring 15 goals in 31 league appearances.

Liverpool have already lined up Chelsea's 19-year-old striker Dominic Solanke, who was top scorer as England won the Under-20 World Cup and will join on 1 July.

The fee will be decided by a tribunal after he rejected a new contract at Stamford Bridge, with the fee expected to be around £3m.