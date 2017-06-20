Sunderland owner Ellis Short set to decide between two takeover bids

Sunderland's relegation to the Championship ended a spell of 10 successive seasons in the Premier League

Ellis Short has moved a step closer to selling Sunderland, with the American owner set to decide between two bids.

A German consortium and fans Gabe Turner, Ben Turner and Leo Pearlman from television production company Fulwell 73 have made takeover offers.

Sunderland confirmed on Friday that discussions with "parties who have expressed an interest" are ongoing.

Short, who has owned the club since May 2009, is looking to sell following relegation to the Championship.

Sunderland are keen to conclude the talks as quickly as possible and have put a time limit on a potential sale, with finding a replacement for manager David Moyes, who left his post in May, also a priority.

Although fans of the Wearside club, some of Fulwell 73's financial backing would come from the USA.

The group takes its name from a stand at Sunderland's former ground, Roker Park, and the year in which the club last won the FA Cup.