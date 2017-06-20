Shola Ameobi: Notts County striker signs new contract
Striker Shola Ameobi has signed a new contract with Notts County.
The ex-Newcastle forward joined Notts as a free agent in February and scored four goals in 17 appearances.
The 35-year-old told the club website: "I've been taken aback by the support of the fans, who have welcomed me into their club with open arms."
Manager Kevin Nolan added: "Not only did Shola make a huge impact on the pitch and in the dressing room, but he is also a big hit with our supporters."
Notts have not revealed the length of Ameobi's contract.