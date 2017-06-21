BBC Sport - Women's Sport Week: Why has this 16-year-old left Man Utd for Liverpool?

Why 16-year-old Emily left Man Utd for Liverpool

Sixteen-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Emily Ramsey had to leave Manchester United because they do not have a women's senior team.

As part of Women's Sport Week, former England goalkeeper and BBC pundit Rachel Brown-Finnis meets Ramsey and reports on where United stand on the issue.

READ: 'Shocking that Man Utd do not have a women's team'

