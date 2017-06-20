Phil Ofosu-Ayeh: Wolves sign Ghana defender from Eintracht Braunschweig

From the section

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh helped Eintracht Braunschweig finish third last season in Bundesliga 2

Wolves have signed Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh from German side Eintracht Braunschweig on a free transfer.

The Germany-born 25-year-old will start a three-year contract at the Championship club on 1 July.

Ofosu-Ayeh is the second defender signed by new head coach Nuno since he took charge at Molineux on 31 May.

He also signed Roderick Miranda from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave, while centre-back Ryan Bennett has also joined from Norwich City.

Wolves finished 15th in the Championship last season, prior to parting company with previous boss Paul Lambert.

Eintracht Braunschweig finished third last season in Germany's second tier.

