Football transfer gossip: Hart, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Terry, Ronaldo, Aubameyang

Chelsea are set to enter the race to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, with Liverpool and Manchester City also interested in the 23-year-old England midfielder. (Mirror)

Nemanja Matic is keen on a move to Manchester United, so the 28-year-old Serbia midfielder can be reunited with former manager Jose Mourinho. (Sun)

Manchester City are preparing a bid for Borussia Dortmund's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, will not hold Manchester United to ransom over his wage demands to make sure a transfer can go through. (Sun)

Alternatively, Manchester United have serious reservations about re-signing Ronaldo. (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho has ruled out a move for Ronaldo. (Daily Star)

Antonio Conte is due to hold talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, with the Premier League champions optimistic that the Italian will extend his contract. (Telegraph)

Conte is close to agreeing a new contact with Chelsea. (Sky Italia - in Italian)

Chelsea are willing to increase the 47-year-old's salary to around £9.5m a year. (Daily Mail)

West Ham could face a battle from Manchester United for Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30. (Telegraph)

Southampton will speak with former Alaves coach Mauricio Pellegrino imminently and may appoint him as the club's new manager by the end of this week. (ESPN)

Dani Alves has told Juventus he wants to leave and reunite with his former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. (Guardian)

Juventus have discussed terminating the contract of Alves by mutual consent, The 34-year-old's representatives have held talks with Manchester City over a potential move while Chelsea have also been sounded out over a move for the Brazil full-back. (Daily Mail)

Swansea have held discussions with ex-Chelsea defender John Terry, 36, and remain hopeful they can persuade the former England skipper to join the Welsh club next season. (Mirror)

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins says that the club have received no firm bids for "priceless" Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, and are looking to keep both him and Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 32, at the club. (Sky Sports)

Mohamed Salah is waiting to be given the green light to fly to Merseyside as he looks to complete his protracted move from Roma to Liverpool. No date has been booked for the 25-year-old and the club are yet to reach an agreement over the transfer fee for the Egypt winger. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle will complete a £9m deal for Porto's Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar, 25, and the Magpies have triggered a £8.7m clause to sign Eibar's French defender Florian Lejeune, 26. (Daily Star)

Stoke's lofty striker Peter Crouch has tweeted a picture feeding giraffes, with the 6ft 7in former England player adding: "Summer for me is about time with family". (Peter Crouch Twitter)

Wayne Rooney's Manchester United future might not be clear, but the England striker has already started pre-season training at United. (ITV)

British singer Craig David surprised Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones by performing at his wedding. (Phil Jones Instagram)

Helena Costa has become the first female scout in the Bundesliga, as she takes up the position at Eintracht Frankfurt. (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich have dismissed reports that they will be signing Cristiano Ronaldo, calling the rumour the "hoax of the day". (Bayern Munich)

Fortuna Koln, who play in the third tier of German football, have offered Cristiano Ronaldo free beer for life if he joins them. Unfortunately for the club, the Real Madrid forward is teetotal. (Fortuna Koln Twitter)

Take That's Howard Donald cheekily wore a Manchester United shirt at the band's gig at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Sunday. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea are hopeful of finalising deals for Everton's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 24, and 22-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Tiemoue Bayayoko "soon", while the arrival of Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero, 35, is expected to be confirmed on 1 July. (London Evening Standard)

Everton will move for Celtic's 20-year-old France Under-21 striker Moussa Dembele should Lukaku complete a move to Chelsea. (Daily Post)

Arsenal and Everton target Carlos Bacca, 30, is also interesting French side Marseille as the race for the Colombia striker's signature intensifies. (Talksport)

Newly promoted Brighton are in talks with German club Ingolstadt about signing Austria left-back Markus Suttner, 30. (The Argus)