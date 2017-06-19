Confederation Cup: Crucial week for SuperSport United

SuperSport United's former New Zealand striker Jeremy Brockie is the top scorer in the Confederation Cup

South African side SuperSport United play two crucial matches in the space of five days in the last week of Stuart Baxter's time as coach.

Former South Africa captain Eric Tinkler takes over from Baxter on 1 July.

Baxter, who is now the South Africa coach, is concentrating on Saturday's South African Cup final against Orlando Pirates.

As once again Zimbabwean Kaitano Tembo looks after the team for the Confederation Cup as they face TP Mazembe on Tuesday/

Tembo also took charge for the away tie between the two sides earlier this month.

"It is taxing to play Mazembe and Pirates within five days," admitted Jeremy Brockie, who is the top-scorer in the Confederation Cup so far with seven goals.

"But facing a strong team like Mazembe before the cup final is good for us."

Confederation Cup fixtures 19-20 June (all times GMT): Group A: Group B: Tues: Rivers Utd v KCCA (1500) Tues: Mouloudia Alger v Mbabane Swallows (2100) Tues: Club Africain v FUS Rabat (2100) Weds: Platinum Stars v CS Sfaxien (1700) Group C: Group D: Tues: Recreativo Libolo v Zesco Utd (1400) Tues: Horoya v Mounana (1600) Tues: Al Hilal Obeid v Smouha (2000) Tues: SuperSport Utd v TP Mazembe (1700)

SuperSport without many of their first choice regulars came from two goals behind to hold Mazembe 2-2 in Lubumbashi this month.

"We made sure the most influential Mazembe players were not allowed time on the ball and that affected their teamwork," added the 29-year-old former New Zealand striker Brockie.

SuperSport, Mazembe and Horoya of Guinea have five points and Mounana of Gabon none halfway through Group D with the clubs finishing first and second advancing to the quarter-finals.

KCCA are away to Rivers United of Nigeria in Group A having completed the double in Uganda at the weekend by beating Paidha Black Angels 2-0 in the cup final.

All six matches in the group have been won by the home team, leaving FUS Rabat of Morocco and KCCA on six points and Club Africain of Tunisia and Rivers on three.

Record three-time Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia visit Group B strugglers Platinum Stars of South Africa having won 3-0 at home this month.

Group C pacesetters Zesco United of Zambia are away to Recreativo Libolo of Angola in a top-versus-bottom clash.