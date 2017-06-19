Video referees are "the future" says Cameroon's Siani

Cameroon's Sebastian Siani (left) battles for the ball with Chile's Arturo Vidal

Cameroon's Sebastien Siani believes video assistant referees (VAR) will improve football after seeing them in action at the Confederations Cup.

The African champions lost 2-0 to Chile in their opening match on Sunday in Russia but only after their opponents had a goal ruled out by the VAR.

The Belgium-based midfielder says players want to see new systems that make the game fairer.

"If we can make it a little bit faster it will be good for football," he said.

"It's the future. Sometimes we need technology and this can help."

Chile ultimately took the points with two late goals and the second strike was only confirmed after a video review.

However some of the crowd were left confused after the scoreboard at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow scoreboard flashed up a message saying "incident under review" even thought the referee had validated the goal.

"It was a little bit confusing but we have to accept it," Siani added.

Portugal's Pepe saw a goal ruled out earlier in the day following a VAR review, with the European Champions going on to concede a last minute equaliser to Mexico.

Last December's Club World Cup was the first tournament where video assistants were able to help referees with decisions on goals, penalties, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

Fifa confirmed in April they will be using the technology at next year's World Cup in Russia.