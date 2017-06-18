Football transfer gossip: Ronaldo, De Gea, Donnarumma, Sandro, Bakayoko, Verratti

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo has told his agent Jorge Mendes to seal a dream return to Manchester United. (Sun)

Manchester United will offer Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, and £183m in exchange for Portugal forward Ronaldo, 32, and his Real Madrid team-mate Alvaro Morata, the 24-year-old Spain striker. (Tuttosport via Daily Mail)

United will offer De Gea and £175m for Ronaldo and will pursue Morata in a separate deal. (Daily Mirror)

If De Gea goes to Madrid, then United could move for AC Milan's Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 18, as a replacement. (Calciomercato via Metro)

Chelsea are to increase their efforts to sign Juventus' Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 26, and Monaco's France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22. (Guardian)

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 24, wants to leave Paris St-Germain for Barcelona. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Liverpool remain in talks with Roma over winger Mohamed Salah, 25, but will not pay more than £35m for the Egypt international, which falls short of the Serie A club's valuation. (Sky Sports)

Everton will take their summer spending past £60m this week by signing Malaga's Spain striker Sandro Ramirez, 21. (Daily Star)

Southampton are keen on Austria defender Kevin Wimmer, 24, but want Tottenham to reduce their £20m asking price. (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth's Norway striker Joshua King, 25, says he is flattered to be linked with a move to Tottenham. (Bournemouth Echo)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has included Premier League-based options in each of the four areas he wants to address this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Leicester City are set to confirm the appointment of Michael Appleton as Craig Shakespeare's assistant and are considering a second bid for West Brom's Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 29. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, 36, has been pictured playing golf with Steve Bruce, increasing speculation that he will join Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini will make his professional tennis debut at an ATP Challenger Tour event in Milan later this month. (ESPN)

Paolo Maldini wrote: "Ready for the Aspria Milano ATP Challenge" in a post on Instagram

Real Madrid say it would take a £350m deal to allow forward Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, which they expect to deter Paris St-Germain and Manchester United. (Mail on Sunday)

But Ronaldo's advisers say a fee of 150m euros (£131m) will be enough, with the player wanting a "fresh challenge". (Sunday Telegraph)

Chelsea have emerged as surprise contenders for Ronaldo, with owner Roman Abramovich ready to pay a world-record fee for the 32-year-old. (Sunday Express)

The Premier League champions could scupper Manchester United's move for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata with a £70m bid for the 24-year-old. (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham could move for Manchester United's Chris Smalling, 27, with boss Mauricio Pochettino wanting cover at centre-back. (Sun)