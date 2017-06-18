Fenerbahce confirm they are on brink of signing Monaco's Dirar

Moroccan international Nabil Dirar looks set to leave Monaco after five years at the club

Turkish giants Fenerbahce confirmed they are on the brink of signing Morocco midfielder Nabil Dirar from French Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

The 31-year-old, who can also play in defence, has been with Monaco since 2012, making 167 appearances for the principality outfit and has scored 12 goals, creating 33 assists.

"We have an agreement in place with Dirar and Monaco, and we are delighted to confirm that he will be joining us," Fenerbahce announced on the club's official website.

The versatile Dirar has arrived in Istanbul and is expected to sign a three-year deal this week.

"I am proud to have the chance to play in a big club like Fenerbahce," Fenerbahce TV quoted the player as saying.

"I have had the chance to play here in Istanbul with Monaco - the facility, great atmosphere and the enthusiastic fans left a good impression on me.

"There are top talented players here and I am confident that together we will achieve great things."

Fenerbahce finished third behind champions Besiktas and surprise runners-up Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

New manager Aykut Kocaman, who replaces Dutchman Dick Advocaat, has snapped up the experienced Moroccan as the club mount their quest for the league title and their campaign in the third qualifying round of the Europa League next season.

Nabil Dirar played all four games for Morocco at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon

Dirar first impressed at Belgian club Westerlo where he spent two seasons before joining rivals Club Brugge in May 2008.

His 19 goals in 153 appearances between 2008-2012 for Club Brugge were enough to secure a record-transfer switch to Monaco in January 2012.

Capped 21 times by Morocco and scoring twice, Dirar played all four games for the Atlas Lions as they exited the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations at the quarter-finals stage.