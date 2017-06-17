Paul Bracewell: Sunderland assistant Bracewell leaves

Paul Bracewell (right) had first-team roles with three Sunderland managers

Sunderland assistant manager Paul Bracewell has left the club as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The ex-Black Cats player, 54, returned to the club as a coach in 2013 before first-team roles with Dick Advocaat, Sam Allardyce and David Moyes.

The club are managerless after Moyes' departure following relegation.

On Friday the club said their search for a new boss would be put on hold while negotiations with potential new owners were ongoing.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was offered the role but rejected the opportunity in favour of staying at Pittodrie.