Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to join Brighton for 'club-record fee'

Mathew Ryan made only 10 appearances for Valencia after joining in 2015

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Valencia for an undisclosed club-record fee.

The 25-year-old will join the newly promoted Premier League club on 1 July.

Albion's first-choice keeper, David Stockdale, turned down a new contract and is set to join Championship side Birmingham City.

Ryan, who has won 32 caps, is in the Australia squad for the Confederations Cup in Russia starting on Saturday.

He joined Valencia on a six-year deal from Belgian side Club Brugge in 2015, but made only 10 appearances for the Spanish side, spending last season back in Belgium on loan at Genk.

"I'm delighted that we've been able to attract Mathew to the club, and he will certainly be an excellent addition to the squad in time for our first season in the Premier League," said Brighton manager Chris Hughton.

"We're very much looking forward to working with him for the season ahead."

Ryan made his international debut in 2012 and played all three matches as Australia were knocked out of the group stages of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.