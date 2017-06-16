Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants to leave' Real Madrid after being accused of tax fraud

Cristiano Ronaldo has been at Real Madrid for eight years

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is "sad" and "upset" after being accused of tax fraud and wants to leave the club, a source close to the player has told the BBC.

Spanish prosecutors have accused Ronaldo, 32, of defrauding the authorities of millions of euros in tax.

"He feels he's honest, has good character and did everything OK, so he doesn't understand," added the source.

"He's very sad and really upset."

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United for £80m in 2009, signed a five-year deal with Real in November 2016.

China would be one potential destination but the Portuguese player's advisers would prefer for him to stay in Europe, most likely either moving to Paris St-Germain or returning to the Premier League.

Ronaldo has helped Real win the Champions League three times and La Liga twice.

He is accused of evading tax to the value of 14.7m euros (£13m; $16m) between 2011 and 2014 which he has denied.

Real Madrid later released a statement saying they had "full confidence" in their player, and that they were convinced he would prove his innocence.

The source added: "He doesn't want to stay in Spain. At this moment he wants to leave."

