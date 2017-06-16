Scottish Gossip: Derek McInnes, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Derek McInnes has walked away from a £1.5million jackpot at Sunderland to stay with Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Celtic face a fight to keep Jozo Simunovic, with the £9million-rated Croat attracting attention from Premier League sides Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town and Burnley. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Jozo Simunovic has established himself as a first-choice centre-back at Celtic

Huddersfield are ready to offer Celtic target Patrick Roberts a crack at the Premier League. (Daily Record)

Hearts boss Ian Cathro has told Rangers they won't get Jamie Walker for less than £1million. (Various)

Celtic's hopes of having Patrick Roberts on board for the new season appear to be diminishing after it emerged the winger has held talks with Nice over a loan move. (Various)

Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay is on the verge of a move to Oxford United after the Jags accepted a bid in the region of £350,000 for the Scotland hopeful. (Scottish Sun)

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp has told a trio of Scottish clubs - Aberdeen, Dundee and Motherwell - that they can't afford Greg Stewart. (Scottish Sun)

Three Scottish clubs have enquired about taking Greg Stewart on loan from Birmingham

Dundee FC are locked in a legal battle with former manager Paul Hartley over claims he could attempt to put the club into liquidation. (The Courier, newspaper edition)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is running the rule over former Kilmarnock winger James Dayton at the club's training ground in Largs. (Daily Record)

Scotland youth goalie Aidan McAdams will cross the Old Firm divide - after Celtic agreed to sell him to Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Ryan Jack insists the new-look Rangers team Pedro Caixinha is assembling will be capable of reaching the Europa League group stages in the coming season. (Various)

Charlie Adam's Dundee 'homecoming' won't be happening anytime soon. (The Courier)

OTHER GOSSIP

Jake Wightman admits he shocked himself after the run of his life produced a stunning 1500m victory at the Bislett Games in Oslo. (Scottish Sun)

Australia have identified Finn Russell as Scotland's main threat ahead of tomorrow's Test - with head coach Michael Cheika ordering his side to 'get in the face' of the stand-off. (Scottish Daily Mail)