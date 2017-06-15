Brendan Moore: Rochdale sign Torquay United goalkeeper

Brendan Moore started every league game for Torquay last season

League One side Rochdale have signed goalkeeper Brendan Moore on a two-year deal after he turned down a contract from Torquay United.

The American, 25, moved to Fleetwood Town in February 2015 after rejecting offers from Major League Soccer clubs.

He failed to make an appearance with the Cod Army and was loaned out to the Gulls before he made a permanent move.

"Brendan has been on our radar and we're delighted to have secured his services," said assistant Chris Beech.

