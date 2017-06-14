Thulani Serero: South African midfielder joins Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem

Thulani Serero joins Vitesse Arnhem from Ajax Amsetrdam

South African international Thulani Serero has completed his move from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam to rivals Vitesse Arnhem.

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder becomes a Vitesse player on 1 July following the expiry of his contract with Ajax Amsterdam.

Serero joined Ajax from Ajax Cape Town in 2011 but has struggled for game time in the past couple of seasons.

After being overlooked for Bafana Bafana's opening qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Nigeria, he signed a three-year deal on Wednesday many hope will be the catalyst for a return to the national team.

Serero's new club will be playing in the Europa League next season after finishing fifth in the Dutch championship.