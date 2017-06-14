Harry Maguire: Leicester City to sign Hull City defender in £17m deal

Maguire scored three goals for Hull City last season

Leicester City are expected to announce the signing of Hull City defender Harry Maguire in a £17m deal.

BBC Radio Humberside understands a £12m fee with add-ons has been agreed and a medical has been completed.

Sheffield United will also profit as they agreed a sell-on clause with Hull - thought to be 10% of any fee over the £3m they got for Maguire, 24, in 2014.

Leicester are also believed to have had a bid of about £10m for defender Jonny Evans turned down by West Brom.

The Northern Ireland captain, 29, moved to The Hawthorns from Manchester United in 2015.

Analysis

BBC Radio Leicester's Ian Stringer:

The Foxes are in urgent need of reinforcements in the heart of their defence. Captain Wes Morgan and Robert Huth have been brilliant, clearly playing through pain at times, but they need support.

Maguire ticks plenty of boxes. He has Premier League experience, plays plenty of games and does not seem to suffer injury too regularly.

It's a big summer for new boss Craig Shakespeare and this seems a very sensible start.