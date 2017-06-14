Scottish Gossip: Derek McInnes, Aberdeen, Rangers, Inverness CT, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen are holding out for £1m in compensation as Sunderland seek permission to speak to manager Derek McInnes. (Daily Record)

McInnes will see his salary treble £900,000 if a deal is agreed with the Blacks Cats. (Sun)

Tommy Wright, Alex Neil, Alan Archibald and Jack Ross have all been linked as possible replacements for McInnes at Pittodrie. (Times, subscription required)

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has told winger Harry Forrester to stay away from training for two weeks and find a new club. (Daily Record)

Rangers have had a second bid for Norwich City midfielder Graham Dorrans rejected, with the English Championship refusing to accept less than £1m for the 30-year-old midfielder. (Sun)

Is Forrester on the way out at Ibrox?

Striker Souleymane Coulibaly wants to return to Kilmarnock after his January move to Egypt turned into a nightmare. (Daily Record)

Former Spurs and Juventus defender Reto Ziegler, 31, says Celtic have made an approach for him. (Sun)

John Robertson will take over as manager of Inverness Caley Thistle for a second time, with the announcement to be made later this morning. (Press & Journal)

Scotland full-back Steven Whittaker is close to a return to Hibernian now that his Norwich contract has expired. (Sun)

Celtic are set to offload full-back Saidy Janko to Bristol City. (Sun)

Pedro Caixinha is right to go with tried and trusted signings this summer, says former Rangers boss Alex McLeish. (Herald, subscription required)

St Mirren issue a hands-off warning over Lewis Morgan after rejecting two bids for the 20-year-old forward. (Daily Record)

Scotland full-back Andy Robertson says the transfer money in England is "crazy" as he is repeatedly linked with a move from Hull to Liverpool. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Rory McIlroy is to play in this year's Scottish Open at Dundonald. (Scotsman)