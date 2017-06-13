Premier League 2017-18 fixtures released on Wednesday at 09:00 BST

Chelsea won the Premier League by seven points last season

The fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League season will be released on Wednesday at 09:00 BST.

The Premier League begins on Saturday 12 August and features Brighton and Huddersfield for the first time.

Chelsea are the reigning champions, while Newcastle were also promoted from the Championship last season.

The league is set to finish on Sunday 13 May 2018, a week earlier than last season, with the 2018 World Cup in Russia starting on 14 June.

You will be able to find all your team's fixtures on the BBC Sport website.