Gossip Back Pages

Mirror back page on Wednesday
The Daily Mirror claims Jordan Pickford's move to Everton will be the start of a £150m spending spree
Daily Express back page on Wednesday
The Daily Express leads on England's defeat by 10-man France
Daily Mail back page on Wednesday
The Daily Mail focuses on the sending off in France's 3-2 win, which came after consultation with the video assistant referee
Sun back page on Wednesday
The Sun also points to the video assistant referee's decision being controversial in England's defeat by France

