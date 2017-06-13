Football transfer gossip: Mbappe, Lacazette, Giroud, Terry, Sanchez

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Transfer news

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is working on potential deals for three France internationals as he prepares for some major departures. Monaco's 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe, his 21-year-old team-mate Thomas Lemar and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette are all targets. (Telegraph)

Lyon president has said the Gunners can have 26-year-old Lacazette if they sell them France striker Olivier Giroud in a player-plus-cash deal worth £60m. (Le10Sport, via Sun)

West Ham are also planning a move for 30-year-old Giroud, who has said he will not be happy with limited playing time next season. (London Evening Standard)

Everton's signing of Sunderland's England Under-21 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 23, will kick off £150m of summer spending at Goodison Park. (Mirror)

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is targeting Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen, 24, Swansea's 27-year-old Iceland playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson and Burnley and England centre-back Michael Keane, 24. (Daily Express)

West Brom have begun talks to sign former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, joining Aston Villa in the battle for the 36-year-old centre-back. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United's England defender Chris Smalling will be sold this summer, with West Ham, West Brom and Everton interested in the 27-year-old. (Telegraph)

Manchester City are hopeful Alexis Sanchez will not sign a contract extension at Arsenal, paving the way for the 28-year-old Chile forward to make a £50m move to Etihad Stadium. (Manchester Evening News)

Leicester have offered £16.5m for Hull defender Harry Maguire, with the 24-year-old valued at £20m. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are set to sign 35-year-old Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who has been released by Manchester City. (ESPN)

Newcastle want to sign 34-year-old Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina who is, according to his agent, keen on a return to the Premier League. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Liverpool have agreed to sell defender Andre Wisdom to Derby County in a deal which could be worth up to £4.5m. The 24-year-old former England Under-21 international has been on loan at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg where he won a league and cup double. (Liverpool Echo)

Swansea City have offered French striker Bafetimbi Gomis, 31, to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in exchange for 33-year-old Togo forward Emmanuel Adebayor. (Beinsport, via Wales Online)

Arsenal's Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, 28, is in talks with Turkish side Fenerbahce.(ESPN)

Manchester City are ready to reduce their £16m asking price for 29-year-old France midfielder Samir Nasri because of a lack of interest.(Sun)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Roberto Carlos wore a body camera for a Real Madrid Legends game at the Bernabeu with some incredible results. (Real Madrid Youtube)

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne faced some humiliation and taunting by team-mates when taking up the role of goalkeeper for a penalty in training. The Rabona effort caught the Belgium international somewhat off guard. (Manchester City Instagram)

West Ham's London Stadium and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium have been ranked as having the worst atmosphere in the Premier League. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool are confident Dominic Solanke's World Cup-winning exploits will not affect how much they will have to pay to sign the 19-year-old striker from Chelsea, with the fee to be determined by a tribunal. (Liverpool Echo)

Betting on Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney joining Stoke City was suspended by one bookmaker on Tuesday, but the Potters have distanced themselves from a move for the 31-year-old England forward. (Stoke Sentinel)

Best of Tuesday's transfer news

Paris St-Germain are aiming to scupper Manchester United's hopes of signing Andrea Belotti by beginning negotiations for the 23-year-old Torino and Italy forward. (Canal+ via Talksport)

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic hopes ex-Blues central defender John Terry, 36, will join him at Bournemouth this summer. (Daily Mail)

Southampton want to sign Lech Poznan central defender Jan Bednarek, 21, in what could be a record deal for a Polish club. (Southern Daily Echo)

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky wants to make Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas his first signing. The Czech international, 24, impressed on loan at Fulham last season. (Evening Standard)