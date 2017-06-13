Josh Gowling and Jon-Paul Pittman: Torquay United sign defender and striker

Jon-Paul Pittman and Josh Gowling were Grimsby team-mates

Torquay United have signed defender Josh Gowling after he left Grimsby Town and striker Jon-Paul Pittman following his exit from Harrogate Town.

Experienced defender Gowling, 33, has played 357 career league games across a 15-year professional career.

Pittman, 30, has scored 68 goals in 256 league games and played with Gowling at Grimsby before he left in 2016.

"As with Josh, Jon-Paul's tasted success at this level," manager Kevin Nicholson told the club website.

"JP is one of the fastest players I have ever played against and he will give us some real thrust going forward."

Gowling meanwhile is a former team-mate of Nicholson's, from their mutual stint time at Kidderminster Harriers.

"Josh is a player I know well," Nicholson said. "He is a leader in every sense of the word and has come here to help create the environment we are going to need to be successful.

"He is a totally-committed and whole-hearted defender, and he will be a fantastic influence on those around him, both in the changing room and on the pitch."

Gowling and Pittman together helped Grimsby back into the Football League in 2015-16.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.