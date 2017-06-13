Josh Gowling and Jon-Paul Pittman: Torquay United sign defender and striker

Jon-Paul Pittman and Josh Gowling
Jon-Paul Pittman and Josh Gowling were Grimsby team-mates

Torquay United have signed defender Josh Gowling after he left Grimsby Town and striker Jon-Paul Pittman following his exit from Harrogate Town.

Experienced defender Gowling, 33, has played 357 career league games across a 15-year professional career.

Pittman, 30, has scored 68 goals in 256 league games and played with Gowling at Grimsby before he left in 2016.

"As with Josh, Jon-Paul's tasted success at this level," manager Kevin Nicholson told the club website.

"JP is one of the fastest players I have ever played against and he will give us some real thrust going forward."

Gowling meanwhile is a former team-mate of Nicholson's, from their mutual stint time at Kidderminster Harriers.

"Josh is a player I know well," Nicholson said. "He is a leader in every sense of the word and has come here to help create the environment we are going to need to be successful.

"He is a totally-committed and whole-hearted defender, and he will be a fantastic influence on those around him, both in the changing room and on the pitch."

Gowling and Pittman together helped Grimsby back into the Football League in 2015-16.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Buggycise in Action

Buggycise
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired